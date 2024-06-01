Three fire incidents in Ggm, no casualties

GURUGRAM: Three major fire incidents were reported here on Friday, police said, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to police, around 6.40 am, a fire broke out due to a short circuit in the server room of the Stepstone Hotel in DLF phase 3. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.

While the guests and the staff were evacuated on time, a man jumped from the first floor to save himself and was unhurt. A woman was also rescued from the hotel, police said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the Bharat Seats Limited office in the Udyog Vihar area around 10.20 am. The workers were immediately brought to safety, they said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, they said. Ramkaran Sharma, fire officer of Udyog Vihar fire station said that two fire engines were rushed to the spot. The third fire tender of the Maruti Company was also pressed into service and the fire was brought under control.

In the third instance, a fire broke out in the warehouse of a grocery store in Sohna around 6.30 am. More than three fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within two hours. No casualties were reported. However, goods worth lakhs were damaged, a fire officer said.