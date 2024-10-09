Three dengue deaths mark first fatalities of yr amid rising cases

New Delhi: Delhi is grappling with a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases, recording the highest number of weekly malaria cases this year during the first week of October. From October 1 to October 5, the capital reported 81 new malaria cases, alongside 485 new dengue infections, which have pushed the total dengue count for the year to 2,115. Additionally, three deaths due to dengue fever were reported in the same week, marking the first fatalities of the year from this disease.

The recent surge in malaria cases highlights a concerning trend, as this month has already seen more malaria cases than any October in the past four years. So far this year, a total of 511 malaria cases have been reported, surpassing the totals for previous years, including 426 cases recorded in all of 2023. Until September 28, according to data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 38,247 blood slides for malaria parasites were examined, revealing 367 cases of Plasmodium falciparum (PF) and 53 cases of Plasmodium vivax (PV). However, this data on blood tests has not been released for the last week.

In addition to malaria, the 485 new dengue infections reported during the corresponding period reflect consistent escalation in the disease’s prevalence over the past few weeks. Of these new cases, the NDMC recorded five, while Delhi Cantonment and railway areas reported 15 and three cases, respectively. The South, Shahdara (North), and Najafgarh zones of the MCD continue to report the highest infection rates, with the year totals of 275 (67 new cases), 239 (65 new cases), and 306 (69 new cases), respectively. In 2023, when Delhi faced one of its worst dengue outbreaks with 9,266 cases and 19 deaths - the months of September, October, and November were the peak periods of dengue transmission recording highest cases.

Additionally, chikungunya cases have also seen a rise, with 69 cases reported so far this year, including 43 flagged for having incomplete or incorrect addresses. This count represents the highest number of chikungunya cases in the past five years, contrasting with just 12 cases reported in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the MCD claims to have ramped up its efforts to control mosquito breeding throughout the city. As of October 5, the corporation has taken action against over 200,000 individuals by issuing legal notices and imposing fines totaling Rs 28 lakh for allowing mosquito breeding in their premises. To combat the outbreak, the MCD has conducted over 29.91 crore house visits and sprayed anti-mosquito medicines in approximately 9.26 lakh homes. The officials have also urged the residents to remain vigilant.