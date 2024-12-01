Three Delhi police personnel arrested by CBI for taking bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, a head constable, and a constable of the Delhi Police, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused, stationed at the Raghubir Nagar police post under the Khyala Police Station, were caught in a trap laid by the CBI.

The case was lodged on Friday, following a complaint against two of the accused for demanding Rs 2.5 lakh as a bribe from a complainant to let her continue to bet (satta). The complaint further states that officers threatened to file false cases and put her behind bars and imprison her sons if she didn’t pay the demanded bribe.

The CBI operation led to the arrest of the three while accepting Rs 1 lakh as part payment of the demanded bribe.

The accused persons have been identified as Sudip Punia, sub-inspector and in-charge of the Raghubir Nagar police post. Ajay Kumar and Rambir were all posted in the Raghubir Nagar police post. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the three accused.

A recent case involved a head constable who was posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (Crime Branch, Daryaganj). The head constable was arrested while taking Rs 2 lakh, which he was said to have demanded on behalf of sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector in order to influence the result of some narcotics investigation.

In June 2024, a sub-inspector from Chhawla Police Station was arrested after being caught accepting Rs 1 lakh from a complainant. Initially, the officer demanded Rs 3 lakh to avoid implicating the individual in a legal matter, but negotiations lowered the amount to Rs 2 lakh before the CBI’s intervention. Cases of bribery related to unauthorised construction have also surfaced. In April 2024, a Shahdara officer was held for taking bribes related to construction work.