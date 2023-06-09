Three dead, one hurt as SUV hits bike in Dwarka

New Delhi: Three people died and one was injured after an SUV rammed into their motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Friday. Police received information about the accident near NLU red light on Thursday.



The injured were taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital. The motorcycle and the SUV were found at the scene of the crash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Upon reaching the hospital, police found Maate (32) and Diksha (10), residents of Spine Enclave in Dwarka Sector-17, undergoing treatment. Both were referred to Safdarjung Hospital after first aid, they said.

Foola (30) and Lakhan (37) were declared dead, the DCP said, adding that injured Deeksha also died in hospital.

All four victims, hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, were on the same motorcycle. They worked as labourers in Delhi, police said.

Foola was the wife of Maate and Lakhan was his brother-in-law, they said.

During the inquiry, the statement of the Maate was recorded who stated that he was going towards Sector 17 on a motorcycle from Bharat Vihar with his family when the SUV coming from Sector 13 side hit them, the DCP said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Dwarka North police station, the DCP said. The accused SUV driver, identified as Abrar (24), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been nabbed, they said. Abrar was coming from his sister’s house in Dwarka Sector-13 and going home when the incident happened. It is

being checked whether the traffic signal was red or not. The accused was caught at the spot, police said. The accused was not under the influence of alcohol as per the blood alcohol content report. Abrar is a graduate and currently unemployed, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.