Three-day Indraprastha Nrity Mahotsav concludes at Purana Qila

New Delhi: The three-day Indraprastha Nrity Mahotsav, organised by Delhi Tourism in collaboration with the Delhi Government, concluded on Sunday with resounding applause at the historic Purana Qila, offering audiences an unforgettable glimpse into India’s classical dance heritage.

Set against the centuries-old fort’s majestic backdrop, the festival showcased the country’s vibrant traditions through Odissi, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam

performances by some of the nation’s most celebrated artists alongside promising young talent.

The line-up featured Padma Awardees Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi) and Jayarama Rao (Kuchipudi), alongside Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winners Sujata Mahapatra (Odissi) and Nina Prasad (Mohiniyattam), who left audiences spellbound with their intricate expressions and rhythmic mastery.

A special highlight of the Mahotsav was the production “Kathak Tradition”, choreographed by world-renowned Saswati Sen, which brought together leading Kathak performers including Deepak Maharaj, Gauri Diwakar, Monisa Nayak, Abhimanyu Lal, Sandeep Malik, Souvik Chakraborty, Shailja Nalawade, Anasua Majumdar, Nidhi Prabhu, and Rudra Shankar Mishra.

The festival’s performances, blending veterans and emerging artists, celebrated India’s classical dance, inspiring audiences at Purana Qila.