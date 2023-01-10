Three-day Assembly session from January 16

New Delhi: Amid its ongoing tussle with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over governance issues, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has convened a three-day session of the Delhi Assembly from January 16.

The sitting of the fourth part of the third session of the seventh legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be held at 11 am on January 16, a bulletin issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

“The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting

of the House may be extended,” it added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the members have been requested to attend the Assembly session wearing face masks. According to a direction of the speaker, the members will be allowed to give notices for raising issues in the House under Rule 280.