Three arrested in investment fraud

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell has arrested three men, including a law graduate, for their role in an investment fraud syndicate, following a complaint filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The accused — Sarvjeet (35), Pawan (33) and Puneet (32) from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh — were traced through technical surveillance and local intelligence. Police said the group posed as representatives of a reputed investment firm, using fake websites to lure victims with high-return IPO offers.

Victims were induced to transfer money to mule accounts opened in the names of economically vulnerable individuals, including one linked to a charitable organisation. Two more accused had been arrested earlier.