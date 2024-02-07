Three arrested in fake visa scam

The IGI Airport Police claimed to have arrested three agents involved

in a fake visa scam, revealing a complex fraud syndicate that provided counterfeit Guyana visas to unsuspecting passengers.

The police received the information about the agents through an anonymous source at IGI Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Udit Mogha (32) resident of Lajwanti Garden, Janakpuri, New Delhi, Sagar Dabas (25) Dabas resident of Biran Pana, VPO Ladpur, Delhi, and Kewal Singh (45) resident of Angod Village, Kaithal, Haryana.

According to the police, the trio was caught following an investigation into a case

where three Indian nationals were deported back to India from Istanbul due to their possession of fake visas.

The passengers had been duped into paying Rs 20 lakh for what they believed were legitimate travel documents to Guyana, only to be denied entry upon arrival in Istanbul.

Udit Mogha, a postgraduate in MCA and owner of Rupali Travels Pvt Ltd, along with Sagar Dabas, an advocate, and Kewal Singh, were found to be operating under the guise of a travel agency and legal advisory, exploiting their positions to orchestrate this scam.

Their operation was busted through diligent efforts by a dedicated team led by Inspector Vijender Rana, under the supervision of ACP of the IGI Airport.

The accused have confessed to their crimes, and investigations are underway to uncover the extent of their network and to scrutinise their financial transactions for any further illegal activities.