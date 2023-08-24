Three arrested for snatching incident in bus

The Anti-Snatching Cell of the South West District Police has arrested three accused persons involved in a violent snatching incident. The accused had attacked the victim with a blade in a cluster bus to steal his wallet and mobile phone, officials informed on Wednesday. The accused persons have been identified as Pankaj Dabra (28) alias Dabra, Sanjay (24), and Sunny (20), all are residents of south Delhi. Pankaj Dabra has a history of involvement in 10 cases, while Sanjay has been previously connected to 7 cases. The operation was meticulously executed under the guidance of senior officers, including Inspector Mukesh Kumar, who leads the Anti Snatching Cell, and ACP Devendra Kumar Singh.