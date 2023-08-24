MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Three arrested for snatching incident in bus
Delhi

Three arrested for snatching incident in bus

BY MPost23 Aug 2023 6:39 PM GMT

The Anti-Snatching Cell of the South West District Police has arrested three accused persons involved in a violent snatching incident. The accused had attacked the victim with a blade in a cluster bus to steal his wallet and mobile phone, officials informed on Wednesday. The accused persons have been identified as Pankaj Dabra (28) alias Dabra, Sanjay (24), and Sunny (20), all are residents of south Delhi. Pankaj Dabra has a history of involvement in 10 cases, while Sanjay has been previously connected to 7 cases. The operation was meticulously executed under the guidance of senior officers, including Inspector Mukesh Kumar, who leads the Anti Snatching Cell, and ACP Devendra Kumar Singh.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X