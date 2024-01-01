Three arrested for sensational daylight robbery in Shahdara

New Delhi: In a swift operation, three robbers were arrested by the Delhi Police for a sensational daylight robbery at gunpoint in a jewellery shop at Shahdara.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Farsh Bazar Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Manish alias Monu (28), resident of Bihari Colony, Shahdara, Delhi, Manish (30), resident of Vikas Nagar, Parnala, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and Abhishek (19), resident of Rahul Garden, Bheta Hajipur, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 27, at Deepak Jewellers on Idgah Road, Shahdara, where the complainant, Prem Rawat, was threatened at gunpoint by three assailants.

The robbers, one posing as a police official in khaki attire, looted jewellery items and fled on a TVS Apache motorcycle, firing at Rawat when he attempted to pursue them.

A comprehensive investigation was launched, involving meticulous analysis of over 300 CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The team of Delhi Police identified the escape route leading to Bheta Hajipur, Ghaziabad, UP, where a successful trap was laid, resulting in the arrest of two culprits, Manish alias Monu and Abhishek.

Subsequently, the third accomplice, Manish, was apprehended in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang meticulously planned the crime, altering the motorcycle’s appearance and disguising themselves with khaki clothing to mislead the police.

The recovered loot included jewellery, a pistol, a country-made pistol, and the TVS Apache used in the crime.

The arrested individuals have a history of involvement in various criminal cases.

Monu disclosed the gang’s modus operandi, emphasizing their methodical approach to avoid detection.