Three arrested for posing as officials & robbing railway passenger in auto

New Delhi: Three members of a robbery gang, including an auto-rickshaw driver who posed as a government official, have been arrested by the Delhi



Police’s Central District team, officials said.

The case came to light on March 12 after a PCR call reported a robbery involving passengers in an auto near Tagore Road Cut, close to Minto Road. The complaint was received at Kamla Market Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Krishan Kumar (50), a resident of Fatehpur Beri; Ravi Kumar (50), a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh; and Rahul Gupta (32), a resident of Fatehpur Beri, Delhi.

According to police, the victim had arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Darbhanga and was waiting for transport when he was approached by the accused and boarded their TSR auto-rickshaw.

During the journey, one of the accused allegedly impersonated a government official and conducted a fake “security verification”. Under this pretext, the victim’s cash and debit card were taken. He was then handed an envelope, which the accused claimed contained his belongings.

The victim later discovered that his cash and State Bank of India debit card had been stolen, and Rs 52,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.

An FIR was registered, and a dedicated police team launched an investigation. By analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations, officers traced the TSR used in the crime, despite its partially concealed registration number.

This led to a raid in Asola, Fatehpur Beri, where the three accused were apprehended.

Police said they have recovered Rs 12,500 in cash, the victim’s debit card, and the auto-rickshaw used in the offence.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to targeting passengers near railway stations using deception. They would use duplicate ATM cards and exploit delays in detection to withdraw money from victims’ accounts. Further investigation is underway.