Three arrested for gang rape of mentally ill social worker

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad has arrested three individuals for a horrifying case involving the gang rape of a mentally ill social worker from Odisha.

The accused were identified as Prabhu Mahto (28) son of Ramayan Mahto resident of Gali No. 6, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, Pramod alias Babu (32) son of Gurdeen resident of Sector A-6, Pocket-4, Narela, New Delhi, and Shamsul alias Raju (29) son of Khaleel resident of Gurudware Wali Gali, Gandhi Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident came to light on October 11, when a distress call was made to the Sunlight Colony Police Station, reporting a severely injured woman near Sarai Kale Khan.

The 29-year-old woman, who was bleeding profusely and disoriented, was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Medical examination revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by three men. However, due to her mental illness and severe trauma, the victim was unable to assist the authorities with specific details about her attackers.

Faced with the challenge of limited information and no immediate leads, the Delhi Police initiated an extensive investigation. Under the supervision of senior officials, 10 specialized teams were formed, each tasked with scrutinising various aspects of the case.

A key breakthrough emerged when officers analysed over 700 CCTV cameras across major locations from Sarai Kale Khan to Old Delhi Railway Station.

During the review, footage from October 10 showed the victim leaving Old Delhi Railway Station, helping police trace her movements and identify potential suspects.

Simultaneously, over 150 auto-rickshaws were inspected, including the suspected vehicle identified from CCTV footage.

The investigation led to the identification of an auto-rickshaw, driven by Prabhu Mahto, who was later arrested on October 30.

Intensive questioning and surveillance efforts led to the arrests of co-accused Parmod and Shamsul on November 2 and November 4, respectively.

According to police, the crime took place after Parmod, a scrap shop worker, noticed the victim sitting alone and saw her as an easy target.

Joined by Shamsul, a beggar with a physical disability, the two men forcibly assaulted the victim in a secluded area.

When Mahto, the auto driver, came across the scene, he joined them. After the assault, Mahto drove the victim in his rickshaw and dumped her near Sarai Kale Khan before fleeing the area. The Delhi Police’s investigative approach involved undercover efforts at AIIMS, where a female officer posed as a social worker to gain the victim’s trust and extract crucial information.

Despite her limited communication, the victim managed to provide details about an auto-rickshaw and a physically disabled attacker, which ultimately guided the investigation.