Three arrested for faking Aadhaar card at IGI Airport

In a recent turn of events, three persons have been arrested by the staff of IGI Airport police station in connection with the fabrication of an Aadhaar card, officials informed on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Istiyak (45), Sameer Khan (23) and Munish (25) all residents of Northeast Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Airport Usha Rangnani stated that the fabrication of the Aadhar Card was allegedly carried out to facilitate illegal entry into the airport premises and to use the fabricated identity to board a flight that was originally booked in the name of someone else.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a passenger, initially identifying himself as Danish Abbas, attempted to enter the terminal building at IGI Airport, Delhi, for a flight to Goa. Upon scrutiny, his Aadhar Card, which was displayed on his mobile phone, raised suspicion.

Further inquiry revealed that the passenger’s actual name was Md. Istiaq and he had edited his name on the Aadhar Card to match the name on the booked ticket, Rangnani confirmed.

Later, a case was registered under under sections 420/468/471 IPC, and an investigation was initiated.

The accused, Md Istiyak, was interrogated and arrested during the course of the investigation. He admitted to fabricating the Aadhar Card with the help of his nephew, Sameer Khan, and a friend Munish, who runs a cyber café, Rangnani mentioned.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Sameer Khan and Munish, who confessed to their involvement in the fabrication of the Aadhar card.

Sameer Khan, who had booked the flight tickets, admitted that he used the fabricated identity to save the ticket amount. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to trace possible involvement in similar complaints or cases.

The trio is currently in police custody, and further details regarding the case will be made available as the investigation progresses, DCP IGI Airport added.