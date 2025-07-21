Three arrested for duping man of ₹98,000

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly duping a man of Rs 98,000 by pretending to assist him in depositing cash at an ATM here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on July 15, was reported at the Burari Police Station through an e-FIR. The accused were identified as Dharmender (34), Saheb Kumar Sahni (32), and Tuntun Mahto (37) — all residents of East Champaran, Bihar.

According to the police, the trio approached the complainant while he was depositing cash. Posing as helpful bystanders, they convinced him to hand over the money, manipulated the machine, retrieved unaccepted cash, and fled with the amount.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 303(2)/3(5) and 318(4) of the BNS. The case was assigned to Sub-Inspector Shubham, with a special police team led by Inspector Girish Chander and supervised by ACP Shashi Kant Gaur.

Using CCTV footage, mobile phone surveillance, and informant input, police tracked Dharmender, who was arrested on the night of July 17. Based on his confession, the other two accused were arrested from their rented house in Badarpur, the officials said.

Police recovered Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards of multiple banks during the raids. Investigations revealed that the trio regularly targeted ATM users, posing as helpers and using sleight-of-hand tricks to steal money, they added. All three had been working as daily wage labourers and rickshaw pullers in Delhi. Tuntun Mahto, police said, has a criminal history with four similar cases registered against him in various parts of the city.

Police suspect the group’s involvement in other similar incidents and have appealed to potential victims to come forward.