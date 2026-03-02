Three apprehended in Janakpuri robbery case

NEW DELHI: Three persons, including two minors, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a burglary in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, police said on Sunday. Stolen property worth around Rs 1.15 crore has been recovered.

A PCR call was received on February 22 regarding a break-in at a premises. Police found the staircase wall damaged and locks of rooms on multiple floors broken.

The complainant reported that gold and diamond jewellery, silver articles and cash were stolen during the night.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained two minors and later arrested Divyansh Sharma (18). Jewellery, cash and a motorcycle were seized. Investigation is underway.