Three African nationals held for overstaying visas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police detained three African nationals from West Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area after they were found overstaying in the capital without valid documents.

The individuals were identified as Christian Emuh from Ghana, Steven Anthony from Sierra Leone, and Mohamed Niang from Senegal.

According to the police, the accused were intercepted during a routine patrol on August 20. A team from Nihal Vihar Police Station, comprising HC Gajanand, HC Sardarmal, HC Laxman, HC Dalveer and W/Ct. Aarti, was conducting patrol duty on Shukar Bazar Road, Chander Vihar, when they noticed the three men.

On being questioned, the foreign nationals failed to produce valid passports and visas. Subsequent verification revealed that their visas had expired and they had been residing in Delhi in violation of immigration regulations.

All three were immediately apprehended and taken to Nihal Vihar Police Station. The police coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to initiate deportation proceedings.

The accused are held at Lampur Detention Centre as police intensify action against illegal foreign residents in Delhi, conducting patrols, document checks, and intelligence gathering to trace overstayers and strengthen city security.