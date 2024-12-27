Three abducted minors rescued in two ops

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully recovered three kidnapped minor girls in two separate operations conducted across the Capital.

According to the police, the first case involved a 17-year-old girl reported kidnapped on December 17, from the Malviya Nagar area.

Acting promptly, a team led by Inspector Virender Kumar and comprising HC Anuj and W/HC Sukanya, under the supervision of ACP AHTU Arun Chauhan, initiated an extensive search operation.

For three days, the team conducted door-to-door verifications and coordinated raids across Sarai Kale Khan, Mehrauli, and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Utilising technical surveillance, analysing call detail records (CDRs), reviewing CCTV footage, and gathering intelligence from local informers, the team finally located the girl in Hauz Rani. The minor was handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings. The operation showcased the unit’s diligence and commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

Two sisters, aged 16 and 17, reported missing on October 24 from Ranhola, Outer District, were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). The team, led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya and guided by ACP Arun Chauhan, employed technical surveillance and local inquiries, recovering the girls from Holambi Kalan.

Originally from Bihar, the sisters had moved to Delhi with their family in July 2024. They went missing after leaving home to meet a friend. Found safe, they were reunited with their parents, who expressed immense gratitude for the AHTU’s swift efforts.