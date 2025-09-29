Thousands take part in ‘Namo Run’

New Delhi: New Delhi witnessed a vibrant spectacle on Sunday as thousands of children and young people participated in the ‘Namo Run’, organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Beginning from 15 different locations, the run culminated at Central Park in Connaught Place, where the city’s youth gathered under the Tricolour to pledge their commitment to building a stronger India.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the event as more than just a sports initiative, calling it a collective movement of youth power. “This is not just a run, but a people’s movement for nation-building,” she said, stressing that India’s progress depends on the active involvement of its young generation. She added, “The Namo Run symbolises a new India, a strong Delhi, and unwavering dedication to public service.”

The run saw the enthusiastic participation of over 7,500 children and youth, organised under the banner of ‘Viksit Delhi’. Participants were felicitated with medals, certificates, and special awards in recognition of their contribution. The event was part of the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’, a nationwide initiative to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday through community-driven service and awareness programs.

Rekha Gupta reminded the audience of the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, whose birth anniversary also fell on the same day. “At just 23, Shaheed Bhagat Singh gave his life for the nation, inspiring generations to take responsibility for its progress,” she noted, urging young people to channel similar dedication toward building a self-reliant India.

Education and Energy Minister Ashish Sood, who joined the participants at Central Park, echoed the Chief Minister’s message. “‘Namo Run’ represents collective determination and public participation,” he said. “The massive turnout of children and young people proves that Delhi’s citizens are united in realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision. When young people work with dedication, energy, and self-reliance, the future of the nation is bound to be golden.”

The gathering at Central Park concluded with thousands of youth raising their voices in unison, pledging to uphold the values of self-reliance, service, and unity, sending out a powerful message that the spirit of a ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi’ begins with them.