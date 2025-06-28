Thousands of auto, taxi drivers penalised for uniform violation

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police have issued challans to over 3,881 auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, and taxi drivers for not wearing the mandate uniform while on duty.

The action, conducted between June 1 and June 26, resulted in a cumulative fine amounting to Rs 29,21,500.

This special challan campaign was carried out under the direction of Shri Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and Rajesh Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurugram.

The initiative aims to improve traffic rule compliance and standardise driver appearance for

identification and safety.

Despite awareness drives, many drivers ignored the uniform rule, prompting stricter enforcement. Gurugram Traffic Police also continue educating drivers on road safety, proper conduct, and emergency contacts.