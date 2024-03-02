Thought Leaders offer insights at Vichaar 2024

: SA Law successfully hosted the second edition of the Vichaar - Thought Leaders Conclave 2024 on Thursday, via Google Meet, focusing on pivotal aspects influencing India’s trajectory.

Expanding upon last year’s exploration of the Union Budget’s implications for Amritkaal, this year’s conclave delved into India’s Foreign and Economic policies and the symbiotic relationship between Law and Technology in molding the nation’s future.

Founding Partner at SA Law, Shruti Iyer, emphasized the conclave’s role in fostering collaboration and offering strategic insights, stating, “Through Vichaar, the intent is to analyze existing policies and regulatory frameworks, and provide suggestions for the future.”

The inaugural session of the conclave, titled ‘Politik,’ brought together esteemed thought leaders to discuss India’s Law, Foreign, and Economic Policies. Panellists including Nirupama Soundararajan and Dr. Sankalp Gurjar examined recent geopolitical events and suggested corrective measures. Anandh K. highlighted the need for legislative and judicial reforms, stating, “Legislative and judicial reforms are crucial for our country’s growth.”

In the second session, titled ‘TECHspeak,’ industry experts examined the convergence of law and technology and its impact on the business landscape. Speakers such as Isha Sinha and Abhishek Sikka expressed optimism about India’s business environment and recommended regulatory changes. Pawan Jabhak noted, “Integration of law and technology can significantly simplify regulatory compliance.”

The conclave underscored the importance of ongoing dialogues between experts, stakeholders, and policymakers in realizing India’s vision for 2047. As the nation strides towards its goals, initiatives like Vichaar serve as vital platforms for collaborative analysis and strategic planning.