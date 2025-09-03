This year’s first, Yamuna crosses evacuation mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday for the first time this year, as high volumes of water were released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, prompting evacuation of people from several low-lying areas.

At 4 pm, the River’s water level was recorded at 206.03 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), which was subsequently closed for traffic. Earlier in the day, the Yamuna had touched 205.68 metres at 6 am, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The evacuation threshold is 206 metres.

The highest flood level in Delhi remains 208.66 metres, recorded in July 2023.

District authorities began moving residents from vulnerable areas to safer places as water entered homes near the riverbank. The government

has also warned of further rise in the water level in the coming hours. “The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in water level,” an official from the Central Flood Control Room said.

According to officials, the river received a discharge of 1.53 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund and 78,700 cusecs from Wazirabad at 4 pm. The flow of released water usually takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, adding to the swelling river.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who visited flood-prone areas along the Yamuna, assured citizens that the government was “fully prepared” to deal with the situation. “All arrangements, including temporary shelters, food and water supplies, and medical support, are in place. Our teams are on high alert to ensure the safety of every resident,” she said.

As per the standard operating procedure, district authorities have set up relief camps and temporary shelters, while evacuation drives are underway in low-lying areas.

Officials added that continuous monitoring of water discharge from the Hathnikund, Wazirabad and Okhla barrages is being done. “The Old Railway Bridge remains a key observation point to track the river’s flow and potential flood risks,” an official said. Incessant rainfall across northern states has worsened the situation, with several regions grappling with floods and landslides.