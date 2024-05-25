This election is to elect PM Modi again: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva and all the BJP candidates from Delhi shared their experiences of the 83-day election campaign. The meeting was organised by BJP media head, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and he thanked all the media personnel for their support during the campaign.



Virendra Sachdeva supposed that for the third consecutive time, the BJP would win in Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be Prime Minister again. The Delhi BJP President claimed that the BJP will win all seven seats, owed to the enthusiasm presented by the public towards Prime Minister Modi and the BJP candidates. Manoj Tiwari commented on the AAP and said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders continuously tried to spread lies and propaganda about the BJP, but the people of Delhi understand the truth.”

Ramveer Singh Bidhuri spoke on the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Looking at the work we have done in our Assembly, everyone’s focus in this

Lok Sabha election is to make Modi ji PM again.” “This election is to elect PM Narendra Modi again, who brought Wing Commander Abhinandan back home, and this is evidenced by rickshaw pullers, who

are saying that they also have faith in our country and our leadership”, said Kamaljeet Sahrawat. Harsh Malhotra also commented, “This election is a choice to secure the borders of the country.’ Bansuri Swaraj said, “Due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developed India and belief in India’s development, I received full support from people in the campaign.”