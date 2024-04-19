This election is about saving the Constitution & democracy: Rai

New Delhi: In a bold move against perceived authoritarianism, Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet minister, Gopal Rai, spearheaded ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ rally in West Delhi’s Krishna Puri and Janakpuri neighbourhoods.



Rai, amidst the charged atmosphere, emphasised the gravity of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, stating, “This election is not just about becoming Prime Minister, but about saving the Constitution and democracy.”

The rally, attended by fervent supporters rallying behind INDIA Alliance candidate Mahabal Mishra, saw Rai rallying the crowd with fiery rhetoric against the alleged high-handedness of the central government. Rai’s assertions resonated with the crowd, as he underscored, “If we make mistakes in this election, then it will become difficult to save the country’s constitution and democracy from these people.”

Rai while addressing the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, alleged political manoeuvring by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed, “BJP has arrested Arvind Kejriwal so that he cannot campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.” Rai further highlighted the dire situation, revealing, “Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level has risen above 300 in jail, and under pressure from Modi government, jail administration is not allowing him to take insulin.”

The rally turned into a platform for Rai to expose what he deemed as BJP’s malpractices, including alleged corruption and misuse of power. He cited instances such as the appointment of accused individuals to prominent positions within the BJP ranks, stating, “Same Sarath Reddy, whose false testimony led to Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by ED, BJP took ₹60 crore rupees from him.”

Furthermore, Rai condemned what he perceived as the erosion of democratic institutions, asserting, “Supreme Court granted powers to Delhi government on ‘services’, but authoritarian government snatched it away by making laws.” He cautioned against what he termed as BJP’s aggressive pursuit of power, remarking, “In states where there are no BJP governments, there is a conspiracy to topple opposition governments by poaching MLAs.”

Amidst chants of solidarity and determination from the crowd, Rai administered a pledge to uphold the constitution, urging the electorate to respond resolutely at the ballot box. He concluded on a rallying cry, urging citizens to reject what he portrayed as authoritarian tendencies and to safeguard the democratic fabric of the nation.