‘This election is a battle between people’s power & money power’

New Delhi: With just days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of resorting to intimidation tactics and misleading promises. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressed massive gatherings in support of AAP candidates, urging voters to stand against the BJP’s alleged “money and muscle power.”

At a rally in Kalkaji, Shatrughan Sinha hailed Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model, stating, “People across the country are now replicating Kejriwal’s initiatives in education, healthcare, Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly.” He declared that AAP’s victory was certain, adding, “This election is a battle between people’s power and money power, and history shows that people always prevail.”

Sinha criticised PM Narendra Modi, saying, “Despite claiming to work 18 hours a day, he spends 12 of those on publicity. People are tired of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, they want action, not speeches.” He reminded voters of Modi’s unfulfilled promises, including “depositing ₹15 lakh in citizens’ accounts and providing 2 crore jobs annually.” He also questioned BJP’s governance, asking, “If they truly wanted change, why didn’t they act when they had the chance?”

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing multiple constituencies, accused the BJP of using strong-arm tactics to influence the elections. “The entire city is saying, no matter how much ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism) BJP resorts to, Arvind Kejriwal will still win,” he asserted.

He warned that if BJP came to power, “Free electricity, free water, free education, healthcare, and free bus travel for women will be scrapped.” Highlighting AAP’s promises, Singh stated, “Once the AAP

government returns, our first priority will be giving ₹2,100 per month to women and ensuring free medical treatment for senior citizens.”