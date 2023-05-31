This academic yr, DU looks at raising international students intake by 20%

New Delhi: Delhi University is going to increase the intake of international students in the upcoming academic cycle by 20 per cent from the previous year and wants to invite more foreign applications.



In 2022–23, 637 foreign students were admitted across undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses at the university. The university has received around 2,000 applications, including those from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and foreign nationals are admitted to various programmes of study. The university has taken admission under two categories which are self-financing students and students with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

ICCR organises various scholarship programmes annually and awards about 3,000 scholarships under 21 different schemes to foreign students from about 180 countries. Delhi University (DU) has taken various steps to increase the intake of ICCR applicants. The admission cycle for foreign students for the academic year 2023-24 has already started and the application window is open.

Professor Amarjiva Lochan, Joint Dean, International Relations said that “Last academic session, the admission process was extended till February. And the total number of students admitted was 637, including around 271 under the ICCR scholarship.” We will be able to touch the mark of 700 this upcoming academic year. The university also ensures proper accommodation facilities for the students and also ensures to provide them with hostel accommodation.

Foreign nationals who will take admission in any course whether it is certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD are going to be exempted from the entrance test. The admission process is done based on a merit list.

The process from ‘Application to Admission’ comprises four broad steps which will be application, evaluation by the university, online admission formalities, and formalities after reaching Delhi.