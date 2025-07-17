‘Third day of bomb threats - all 4 engines have failed,’ says AAP

NEW DELHI: A worrisome pattern of bomb threats to educational institutions, for the third consecutive day in the capital, has prompted a staunch condemnation from the AAP as they demand accountability from the state and central governments.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj lamented over the frightening routine parents are forced to adopt when schools call them in panic to pick up their wards. He questioned why the country stood helpless, unable to catch the criminals behind these threats, when it had such advanced technology and strong international standing. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X, stating: “Neither Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor the BJP’s four-engine governments seem to care about the safety of Delhi’s children. The BJP is hell-bent on turning Delhi into a jungle-raj.” Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also expressed deep concern over the matter, deploring the government for “offering no answers despite regular threats”. He asked whether intelligence agencies were being misused to spy only on Opposition leaders rather than finding the culprits.

AAP leader Vinay Mishra shared his personal experience of dropping his daughter to school on Wednesday morning. He discovered that the school was attempting to ensure each student was taken back home due to the issued bomb threats. He posted on X, “As a father, I personally experienced the pain and fear that lakhs of Delhiites are subjected to time and again. Mishra urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritise Delhi’s safety over election rallies, citing repeated threats with no accountability. Atishi echoed his concerns, accusing the BJP of leaving the safety of Delhi’s citizens and

children to God’s mercy.