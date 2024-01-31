Thieves strike at former UP police chief’s Noida home

Noida: Thieves allegedly struck at the Noida home of former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Vibhuti Narain Rai and took away jewellery, officials said on Tuesday. Police said they have lodged an FIR against the unidentified thieves and launched an investigation.

The former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police said he was in Singapore when the incident took place at his home at Calypso Court in Jaypee Wishtown, Sector 128.

“I left for Singapore on December 7, 2023, to be with my son and returned on January 29, 2024. My domestic help Santosh, who also lives

with me in Noida, had also

left for his village on December 7,” Rai said in his complaint to the police on Monday. He added that Santosh came back to the Noida home on January 28, a day before his

return, and informed him about the theft.