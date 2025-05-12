GURUGRAM: Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on Saturday said that there must be no negligence in ensuring citizens’ safety and access to essential services.

The deputy commissioner made these remarks while addressing a meeting of officials at the Mini Secretariat’s conference hall, said an official.

Kumar instructed that illegal hoarding of food and essential commodities should be strictly monitored.

The administration should conduct regular inspections of markets, warehouses and business establishments to ensure availability, pricing and storage compliance.

The citizens were urged to report any instances of hoarding or black marketing.

Water supply departments were asked to closely monitor major water channels like canals and reservoirs and prevent unauthorized access.

The citizens were warned not to approach any unidentified object, equipment or drone part that may fall from the sky. They should maintain a safe distance and immediately inform the local authorities or police. During blackouts, special SOPs should be in place to safely evacuate elderly and ill individuals from high-rise buildings using elevators.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini held a video conference with top officials to review emergency preparedness. Departments were directed to ready fire engines, hospital lists, ambulances, and step up patrolling to monitor

suspicious activity.