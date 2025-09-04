There is no need to panic, says Minister

New Delhi: With the Yamuna flowing above the danger mark after heavy rainfall, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday visited the ITO Barrage to assess the situation. He assured residents that the city is not facing any imminent risk of flooding.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Verma urged people to remain calm. “There is no need to panic about possible flooding,” he said. He explained that measures had been taken over the past several months to enhance the river’s ability to manage high water levels. “The water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River has been increased over the past six months, and there will be no flood in the city,” the Minister added.

The visit came amid concerns raised by rising water levels that have already led to flooding in low-lying areas along the riverbank in parts of Delhi-NCR. At several locations, including Madanpur Khadar and other settlements near the floodplains, families have been evacuated to safer ground.

Verma said the government has been closely monitoring the situation with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. According to officials, constant checks are being carried out at the barrage to regulate the release of water and prevent sudden surges downstream.

The Minister added that the administration has strengthened embankments and made arrangements to relocate residents from vulnerable areas if required. Emergency services, he said, were on standby to respond swiftly.

The Yamuna’s water level had crossed the danger mark on Tuesday following continuous rainfall in Delhi and the upper catchment areas. Officials maintain that while some low-lying areas may face temporary waterlogging, large-scale flooding within the capital is unlikely.