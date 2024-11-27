‘The Delhi Model’: Penguin India announces Jasmine Shah’s book

New Delhi: A new book by senior AAP leader and policy expert Jasmine Shah, chronicling the evolution of the “Delhi Model” by the Aam Aadmi Party government, is set to hit the stands around December 15, Penguin Random House India announced on Tuesday, coinciding with the party’s 13th foundation day.

“The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India” delves into the governance model that has redefined public administration in Delhi and influenced policy discussions nationwide.

Shah, a former vice chairperson of Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission, provides an in-depth account of the AAP government’s reforms in education, healthcare, air pollution, transport, electricity, and water, the publisher said in a statement.

“The book chronicles the evolution of the Delhi Model, which prioritises human capital development and equitable service delivery, marking a departure from the GDP-driven policies traditionally pursued in India,” it said.

The book contrasts the Delhi Model with the Gujarat Model, critiquing the latter’s “focus on trickle-down economics”. Shah highlights how investing nearly 40 per cent of Delhi’s budget in education and healthcare has set a new benchmark, challenging critics who dismiss such initiatives as “freebie politics”.

Shah said in a post on X, “Thrilled to announce the launch of my first book. The book tells the impossible story of how a political startup under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ended up redefining governance in India, leading to the birth of a brand new model of governance - The Delhi Model.”

Prominent figures like economist and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan,

former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, and corporate leader Rajiv Bajaj have praised the book for its insights and vision.

“The Delhi Model offers an attractive template for those who want to put human capital at the centre of India’s development agenda,” said Rajan.

The book also sheds light on AAP’s governance challenges, including limited state powers and conflicts with the central government, while showcasing “the party’s ability to deliver significant progress under these constraints”.