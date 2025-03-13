Thar crashes into cars and bikes; driver held

Noida: A viral video captured a Thar driver’s dangerous behaviour in a crowded Noida locality, showing the vehicle colliding with multiple two-wheelers and a car. Following a dispute with a shopkeeper, the Delhi-based driver abandoned the scene, said police.

Noida police apprehended the driver on Wednesday, a day after the incident. The police reported that the incident took place when the driver visited the Noida car market in Sector 16 to have speakers fitted in his vehicle. The driver became upset after a disagreement with a shopkeeper and drove away carelessly. A viral video shows the SUV striking a two-wheeler, causing its two riders to fall.

“The driver of a Thar SUV came to install speakers but got into an argument with a shopkeeper,” said Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh. Officials confirmed the driver is a Delhi resident. His reckless departure resulted in substantial damage to other vehicles.

Noida police registered a case and arrested the driver after his Thar SUV sped against traffic in Sector 16, hitting parked vehicles. A viral video shows bystanders fleeing before he escaped.