Thal Sena Bhawan: L-G okays proposal

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal for compensatory plantation for the construction of Thal Sena Bhawan in the Cantonment area, and praised the Delhi government’s promptness in clearing the related file, officials at the L-G office said on Friday.



The lieutenant governor hoped that the government would continue to work in the same earnestness and

with same alacrity in the future, they said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already approved the proposal for transplantation and felling of trees to clear land for the Thal Sena Bhawan.

The government has mandated compensatory plantation of 10 times the number of trees that would be removed from the site of the building and its premises.

Around 500 trees will be transplanted while 5,790 new saplings will be planted to compensate for those removed, according to the proposal approved by the chief minister, the Delhi government had said on Thursday.

The lieutenant governor has approved the proposal of afforestation and compensatory plantation of trees for the construction of Thal Sena Bhawan. He has recorded his “appreciation” on file for the timely action taken by the Environment department and the minister in this regard, said an official at the L-G office.

Saxena has hoped that the Environment department, its minister and the chief minister will continue to work in the same earnestness and with same alacrity in the future, thereby avoiding delays in execution of projects, the official said.

The L-G had in the past written to the chief minister raising “inexplicable and unjustifiable delays” in clearing of critical projects of national importance, and expressed his displeasure over it.