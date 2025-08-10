Tesla to unveil second Delhi showroom today

New Delhi: Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will open its second showroom in India on Monday at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3 complex in Delhi, a month after debuting its first outlet in Mumbai.

The company confirmed the launch through its India handle on social media platform X, posting, “2 more days, catch Tesla in Delhi soon,” alongside images of its electric SUV in front of Qutub Minar and murals at Lodhi Art District. Earlier this week, it teased the market again with,

“Arriving in Delhi, stay tuned,” specifying August 11 as the opening date.

Tesla is beginning its India operations with its global best-seller, the Model Y SUV. In Delhi, the rear-wheel drive (RWD) version is priced at Rs 61.06 lakh on-road, offering a claimed 500 km range and a top speed of 201 kmph. The long-range RWD variant, capable of 622 km on a single charge, costs Rs 69.14 lakh. Prices in Gurgaon are higher, at Rs 66.76 lakh for the RWD and Rs 75.61 lakh for the long-range model, while Mumbai’s RWD variant is slightly pricier than Delhi at Rs 61.07 lakh, with the long-range priced the same as in the capital.

While Tesla’s vehicles were initially available for registration only in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Delhi, its website now allows buyers from any state to sign up, though deliveries will first be prioritised in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurgaon. The Delhi-NCR region will also become a hub for Tesla’s charging infrastructure, second only to Mumbai.