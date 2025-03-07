Terrorist with ‘ISI links’ nabbed in UP’s Kaushambi

Lucknow: In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police apprehended an active member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), identified as Lajar Masih, from Kaushambi district.

Masih, who allegedly had connections with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was reportedly planning a major attack during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh, held from January 13 to February 26, attracted millions of devotees, making it a potential target for terrorist activities. Due to “stringent security measures” in place, Masih’s plans were thwarted.

Additional Director General of Police, Amitabh Yash, who oversaw the operation, stated: “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, there is zero tolerance for crime. A successful joint operation was carried out by UP Police’s STF and Punjab Police. On March 6, an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih, was arrested from Punjab. Illegal arms and explosives, including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, 13 cartridges, and one foreign-made pistol, were recovered.”

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said Masih had planned a major terrorist attack during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

“The arrest of the terrorist also verifies smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan into India,” he said.

He added that the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosives material and illegal arms from the terrorist. Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.