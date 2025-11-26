Terracotta artist captivates visitors with live sculpting

NEW DELHI: One of the most vibrant and engaging attractions at the India International Trade Fair 2025 has emerged not from a grand installation or a digital showcase, but from the quiet, focused hands of a sculptor shaping stories out of clay. Kiran Jangir, a terracotta and resin artist with over 20 years of experience, became a major crowd-puller as she worked live at her stall, creating remarkably detailed clay portraits and human-figure sculptures.

Originally known for her work in Rajasthan, her stall located this year in the Maharashtra Pavilion drew visitors who paused, watched, and often remained mesmerised by the way she captured facial expressions with effortless precision. From miniature busts to expressive full-face models, each sculpture reflected her deep understanding of human features and artistic discipline.

Speaking to visitors, Kiran shared that she began sculpting at a young age and has since evolved into a specialist who creates customised clay portraits on order. Whether it is a live sitting or a portrait made from a photograph, she crafts each piece with patience, skill and emotional clarity. She also engaged the audience by demonstrating live pottery techniques, making her stall not just an exhibit but an immersive learning experience.

Kiran actively sells her artwork through social media under the name “Kiran Jangir”, where customers can contact her for personalised clay models. As a self-made woman artist who continues to advance her craft with dedication, she has become a symbol of creativity and perseverance at the trade fair turning a simple clay table into one of the fair’s most heartfelt artistic corners.