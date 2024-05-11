Terrace fall in Jamia Nagar leads to death of suspected thief

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old thief died after falling from a terrace on Wednesday in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Jamia Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Yaseen alias Azam (26) son of Mehraj resident of Okhla Vihar Jamia Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the deceased fell from the terrace of a house in Gali No 2, Batla House, around 4:30 am, according to police reports.

Authorities were alerted to the situation at approximately 5:26 am when a distress call was received by the local police station.

Upon arrival, police and a crime team found blood at the scene, and the body had already been transported to AIIMS Trauma Center by a CATS ambulance.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Azam, reportedly suffering from mental health issues and away from home for over a year, had entered a house, causing alarm.

This led him to flee to the terrace, where he attempted to jump across to other terraces. Tragically, he lost his balance on his third jump, leading to a fatal fall.

The crime scene was thoroughly documented by the attending officers, and initial statements were taken from witnesses at the scene.

Azam’s elder brother, who later identified the body, informed authorities of his brother’s mental health condition.

Azam’s body has been kept in the mortuary, where it will be preserved for 72 hours pending further investigation and autopsy.

The police are treating the case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which pertains to procedures police and magistrates must follow in cases of suicide or unnatural death.

Authorities await the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death. The autopsy will provide critical insights into the circumstances surrounding his fatal plunge, shedding light on this distressing occurrence.