Tensions in Vikaspuri: Arrest made after attack on refugees

NEW DELHI: A tense situation unfolded in Vikaspuri on September 30 when a heated argument between local residents and refugees escalated into a physical confrontation.



According to the police reports, the incident took place near the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), where refugees had gathered

seeking assistance.

The altercation began when a group of refugees, who had been raising slogans and seeking shelter and work outside the UNHCR office, got into a dispute with a security guard.

Local residents, already frustrated by the regular gatherings of refugees in the area, became involved in the quarrel, leading to heightened tensions.

Around 8 pm, the Vikaspuri Police Station received a PCR call reporting the situation. Responding swiftly, officers arrived at the scene to find both groups engaged in a verbal and physical altercation.

During the confrontation, a local resident named Rakesh Kumar allegedly approached with a plastic jerry can containing a liquid substance.

Kumar spilled the liquid on nearby tents and clothing, also splashing three refugees, who immediately reported a

burning sensation.

While initial examinations suggest the liquid was phenyl, the police have stated that the exact composition will be confirmed through

chemical analysis.

The three affected refugees were examined by medical professionals and are reportedly recovering from the incident without severe injury.

Taking swift action, the police registered a FIR on October 1 under the appropriate sections of the law.

Rakesh Kumar has been arrested in connection with the attack, and further investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances

of the incident. This altercation is not an isolated event, as tensions between the local residents and refugees have been simmering for some time.

The UNHCR office in Vikaspuri has become a focal point for refugees seeking help, often causing friction with locals who feel disturbed by the frequent gatherings and slogan-raising in the area.

These gatherings sometimes escalate into heated arguments, and the events of September 30 were the latest manifestation of this

ongoing friction. Local authorities are working to address the concerns of both the refugees and residents, attempting to strike a balance between maintaining public order and ensuring that those seeking assistance are treated with dignity. However, the growing tension poses a challenge for law enforcement and local administrators as they seek to prevent future incidents of this nature.

Police officials have stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary steps to maintain peace and order in the area.

Further details regarding the investigation into the chemical used by the accused will be shared once the forensic analysis is complete.