Ten Delhi hospitals begin strike in solidarity with rape-murder victim

New Delhi: In a dramatic escalation of a nationwide response to a tragic incident, ten government hospitals in Delhi have initiated an indefinite strike starting Monday, August 12. This action halts all elective services in solidarity with a fellow medical professional who was recently raped and murdered in Kolkata.



The affected institutions include prominent names such as Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB, IHBAS, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases. The strike commenced at 9 am as part of a broader protest led by the Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDA).

The decision to strike follows a chilling and heartbreaking event at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a 32-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found murdered. The victim’s semi-naked body was discovered in a seminar hall of the hospital late Thursday night, prompting outrage and calls for immediate justice.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has called for this strike in response to the incident, aiming to draw attention to issues of safety and security within medical institutions. According to the RDA’s statement, “As a mark of solidarity with our colleagues at RG Kar, we announce a nationwide suspension of elective services in hospitals starting Monday, August 12. This decision is not made lightly but is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are addressed without further delay.”

During the strike, all elective services including outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be suspended.

However, emergency services are expected to continue as usual, ensuring that urgent medical care remains available to those in immediate need. This approach aims to balance the need for protest with the necessity of providing critical care.

The response from the medical community underscores growing concerns about safety within healthcare environments, as well as the broader issue of violence against women. The tragic death of the Kolkata doctor has reverberated throughout the country, catalyzing a unified stand among medical professionals who are demanding greater protection and justice.

The indefinite strike by the medical community aims to amplify demands for action against violence towards healthcare workers.

This situation highlights the urgent need for systemic change and improved safety measures in Indian medical institutions, with responses expected to evolve.