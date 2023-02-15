‘Temporary structures removed from parts of Yamuna floodplain’

Temporary huts and other structures built illegally on Yamuna floodplain areas at Zakir Nagar were removed on Wednesday, in compliance with a National Green Tribunal order, officials said.

About an acre of land was reclaimed, a senior official said.

“As per Hon’ble NGT (National Green Tribunal) order dated 13.01.2015 in case no. 06/2012 (Manoj Mishra Vs DDA & Others) all encroachments in Yamuna Flood Plain area are required to be removed.

“In compliance of NGT order, the removal of temporary huts & structures at Zakir Nagar on Khasra No. 276, 366 has been carried out today,” the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a shelter home in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan was removed by authorities. Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board sources said the action was taken to make way for a proposed metro corridor in the area.