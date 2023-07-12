‘Temporary drain planned next to Bhalswa landfill to tackle waterlogging’

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday inspected Bhalswa area and said a temporary drain has been planned next to the landfill site to address the problem of waterlogging in the locality. Experts’ opinion will be taken to ensure there is no loss of life and property, the mayor said.

Oberoi inspected Bhalswa ward no. 18 and met with public and listened to their grievances.

People told her the area gets “heavily waterlogged” during the rainy season every year and the waste from the landfill site also gets mixed with the water, according to a statement issued by her office. In order to get rid of the problem of waterlogging, people were informed about the “plan to make a temporary drain by the MCD soon”.

Mayor Oberoi said there has been waterlogging in that area during the rainy season for the last many years.