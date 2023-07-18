Tempo hits pedestrians, 8 residents of Pakistani Hindu Camp injured

New Delhi: Eight people were injured in a road accident near Magazine Road School when a tempo identified as a de-silting vehicle of Delhi Jal Board, collided with a group of people crossing a road.

The injured individuals, consisting of four adults and four children, were residents of the Pakistani Hindu Camp, the officials informed.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were returning to their camp after collecting food from the flood relief centre at Magazine Road School. At approximately 1:45 p.m., while crossing the road in front of the school, they were struck by the speeding tempo.

Local police officers on patrolling duty near the school immediately sprang into action, chasing down the offending vehicle and apprehending the driver, identified as Rohit Kumar (23) a resident of Muzaffarnagar, UP, DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed.

The public, who had gathered at the scene, had also managed to restrain the driver and, in the process, he sustained injuries. He has been sent to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for treatment.

The injured victims were swiftly taken to the Trauma Centre for mediacal attention. Fortunately, all eight individuals, including the children, are currently in stable condition and able to provide statements to the authorities, Kalsi mentioned.

The local police have ensured that sufficient personnel are deployed near the school and the Pakistani Hindu Camp to maintain law and order.

Upon receiving statements from the injured victims, the police registered a case under the

relevant provisions of the law, Kalsi added.