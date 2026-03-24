Tempo driver killed after vehicle crashes into divider

New Delhi: A tempo driver was killed after his speeding vehicle crashed into a road divider in the Baba Haridas Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Pintu, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. The accident took place on the night of March 18, when a PCR call was received around 8 pm reporting a crash on Dhichaon Road.

Police reached the spot and found a damaged Tata Ace tempo. Preliminary inquiry suggested the vehicle had gone out of control before hitting the divider, leaving the driver critically injured.

With the help of locals, the vehicle was moved aside to ease traffic, and the driver was rushed to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case. Further investigation

is underway.