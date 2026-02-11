Tempo driver crushed to death by car while changing tyre

new delhi: A 35-year-old tempo driver was killed in a collision with a car while he was repairing his vehicle on the Outer Ring Road in north Delhi Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident that took place on the Burari-Wazirabad stretch, opposite Dheerpur ITI, was reported around 8.17 am at the Wazirabad Police Station.

The police found Vijay, a resident of Nangloi, with his head crushed at the spot.

Vijay worked as a tempo driver with a private transport company in Delhi, a police officer said.

According to the police, another tempo driver, Shubham, who works with the same transport company, was present at the spot.

He told investigators that Vijay was on his way to Seelampur early in the morning with his tempo, popularly known as ‘Chhota Haathi’, loaded with scrap material.

Near Dheerpur ITI, Vijay found that the rear tyre of his tempo was punctured, and he called Shubham for help.

“Shubham reached the spot and noticed that the tempo was parked near the central verge of the Outer Ring Road. Vijay was placing a jack at the rear of the vehicle to change the tyre when a Honda Brio car coming from behind hit him, crushing his head. He died on the spot,” the officer said.

The car was found at the spot. Its driver, 31-year-old Deepak Grover of Ghaziabad, said he was returning from Janak Puri and failed to notice the tempo.

A case was registered under BNS sections. The deceased leaves two young children.