Temp soars past 48 deg Celsius amid severe heatwave

NEW DELHI: Delhi remained sweltering on Monday as temperatures soared past 48 degrees Celsius in some areas, prolonging the heatwave with no relief in sight for days.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius, while Palam observed a high of 46 degrees Celsius. Najafgarh hit a scorching 48.6 degrees Celsius, and Mungeshpur reached 48.8 degrees Celsius, both significantly above normal.

IMD attributed these extreme temperatures to the city’s outskirts and prevailing westerly winds.

Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD’s regional head, warned that the heatwave would persist for the coming days, with temperatures ranging from 44 to 48 degrees Celsius.

Delhi remained on red alert, mirroring the severity of the situation. Unlike 2023, which saw no heatwave days in May, 2022 recorded four such days.

IMD issued cautionary advice, particularly for vulnerable groups, to avoid heat exposure and dehydration, emphasising the high risk of heat-related illnesses and heatstroke. A heatwave is defined when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius with a significant deviation from the norm, while a severe heatwave occurs at 6.4 degrees or more above normal.