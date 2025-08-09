Teens apprehended for gold jewellery theft

NEW DELHI: Two minors have been apprehended for allegedly hypnotising and robbing a girl’s gold jewellery in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on August 3 near the Pooth Kalan bus stand when the complainant, a 17-year-old girl, was approached by two boys, who hypnotised her and duped her into handing over her gold earrings, a locket and a chain, they said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint, and a probe was ordered. After scanning CCTV footage and activating local informants, the police zeroed in on two minors aged 16 and 17.

A raid was conducted at Sultanpuri C Block on Thursday, where one of the suspects was nabbed after his unsuccessful attempt to escape.

Police recovered a stolen gold locket from him and later arrested his associate; efforts continue to trace the remaining jewellery.