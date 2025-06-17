Teenagers who died of electrocution hid struggles to support family, say relatives

NEW DELHI: Two teenage boys from Bihar, Bharat (16) and Arvind (17), were tragically electrocuted in Delhi’s RK Puram early on Sunday morning after live electric wires, dislodged by heavy rain and storm winds, fell on the pavement outside the roadside eatery where they worked and slept.

The teens, both migrant workers from Madhubani district, had come to Delhi in search of better livelihoods. Their families believed they were employed in hotels with decent living conditions. “My brother told us he worked at a hotel and had all the facilities,” said Ram Kumar, Bharat’s elder brother. “We later learnt he was sleeping on the street, outside a food stall.”

Bharat earned Rs 7,000 a month, most of which he sent home for their mother’s medical treatment. “He kept very little for himself,” Ram added. “He hid his struggles. All he wanted was to support the family.”

Arvind’s cousin, Prem Kumar, said the 17-year-old had taken up work at a young age and was always eager to help others. “He said he was doing well and would send more money soon,” he recalled.

Police were alerted around 4.30 am by Sunil Kumar (45), the eatery owner. A tree had fallen, snapping an overhead wire, and electrified the area, killing the two teens and a stray dog.

The boys were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre but were declared dead on arrival. Sunil blamed the power authorities for ignoring repeated complaints about hanging wires. The families have called for financial aid from the Delhi government and are considering performing the last rites in the city. agencies