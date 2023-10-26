Teenager stabbed to death over petty dispute, 1 juvenile arrested

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of youngsters over a petty issue during a Dussehra event in north Delhi’s Timarpur, police said on Wednesday while one juvenile has been arrested.

The incident took place at Sanjay Basti, near the Gol Market, around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

“The victim Aryan was involved in a dispute with some of his friends over talking to a girl. During a Dussehra event organised in the locality on Tuesday evening, the dispute again got triggered, following which the accused attacked him with knives,” a police officer said.

The victim, a Class-10 student, sustained multiple wounds and died on the spot, while his attackers fled the area.

The accused were known to the victim as they lived in the same locality, police said.

Police have registered a murder case and zeroed in on five juveniles.

Aryan used to live with his family in Sanjay Basti. He was studying in an open school. His father works as a construction labourer, police said.

In a separate incident near Dwarka Sec-13 Metro Station, three young men aged between 19-20 were reportedly stabbed following a quarrel.

According to the police, the motive of the quarrel was old enmity and they are investigating the case to nab the accused.

Police teams have been mobilised and a case has been registered under Section 307, 34 IPC to ensure the swift apprehension of the perpetrators.

Delhi, already grappling with various law and order challenges, has been rattled by these alarming incidents, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of its residents.

Both cases underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to address underlying societal tensions and prevent the escalation of conflicts into violent confrontations.

As investigations continue in both cases, the authorities remain committed to unearthing the full truth behind these disturbing incidents and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need for robust community engagement and conflict resolution initiatives to foster a safer environment for all residents of the city.