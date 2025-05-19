Teenager stabbed to death after argument over DJ arrangements

New Delhi: An 18-year-old teenager was stabbed to death over DJ arrangements in the Mahindra Park area, leading to the apprehension of four juveniles.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Mahindra Park Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Bheem Sen (18) son of Naresh Kumar resident of Village Badhola, New Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident unfolded on May 17 when the police station at Mahendra Park received information about a medicolegal case (MLC) involving stabbing injuries. The victim was admitted to BJRM Hospital by a friend after sustaining injuries in a physical altercation.

Medical staff at BJRM Hospital provided immediate treatment, but despite their best efforts, Bheem Sen passed away due to the severity of his wounds.

Initial inquiries revealed that he had suffered two stab wounds inflicted during an assault. The victim’s death has prompted a full-scale investigation by the local police and forensic teams.

Preliminary investigation details indicate that the violence was the culmination of a prior minor dispute on May 16.

The conflict reportedly involved a disagreement over DJ arrangements, which escalated tensions between Bheem Sen and another individual.

In retaliation, on the following day, Bheem Sen was attacked by the individual along with three associates. The group assaulted him with a knife, apparently intending to inflict fatal harm.

Following the attack, Bheem Sen’s body was preserved at the BJRM Mortuary as authorities conducted their forensic examination.

The crime scene was thoroughly inspected by the crime team and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to collect evidence critical for solving the case. Police promptly

registered a First Information Report (FIR) numbered 299/15 on May 17, at the Mahendra Park police station.

As part of the ongoing investigation, four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), believed to be involved in the stabbing, have been apprehended and taken into custody.

The police are also making concerted efforts to locate and recover the weapon used in the attack.

Law enforcement officials continue to probe the case to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active, with authorities focusing on gathering further evidence and identifying any additional suspects involved.

This tragic incident highlights the increasing concern over youth violence in the area and has sparked calls for enhanced measures to prevent similar occurrences. The community awaits further updates as the investigation progresses.