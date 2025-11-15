Teenager recycles construction waste into protective footwear

New Delhi: At an age when most teenagers are occupied with school and social media, Ritvi Jain, a Class X student at Modern School Vasant Vihar, is tackling one of India’s pressing environmental challenges. Through her initiative SansaarSite, she is transforming how construction waste is handled while improving worker safety. Her project, Suraksha Soles, converts discarded PVC debris from construction sites into durable, low-cost steel-toe gumboots for labourers. The idea emerged from observing PVC waste piling up around construction sites and workers lacking proper footwear. In partnership with Lancer Shoes, Ritvi created a system that collects, cleans, and recycles PVC into new safety boots at nearly half the market price. A pilot in Gurgaon produced 97 pairs using 120 kg of waste.

What sets the project apart is its circular model — worn-out boots are returned, refurbished, and recycled. As Suraksha Soles expands, Ritvi’s work illustrates how youth-led innovation can drive sustainability and social impact.