Teenager killed over relationship dispute

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was allegedly drugged and murdered by two friends over a personal dispute linked to his relationship with a cousin of one of the accused, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Ankit, a resident of Sadar Bazar, had been reported missing from the Gulabi Bagh area on November 18.

His body was recovered on November 22 from the Munak Canal near the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant in outer north Delhi following a PCR call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said the victim’s hands and feet were tied with shoelaces, a handkerchief was found around his neck, and three sharp injuries were visible on his head.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The investigation gained momentum after one accused, Ashish (23), was arrested by the Special Cell in Rohini in an unrelated case and later confessed to the murder.

His accomplice, Vishal Dhilod, was also arrested.